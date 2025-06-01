Todd Boehly and Mateo Joseph (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images, George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea will be busy this summer as they ready themselves for a return to the Champions League, and they will be joined in Europe by another BlueCo group club: Strasbourg. The Ligue 1 side will be playing in the 2025-26 Europa Conference League, and to prepare for life in that competition, they have set their sights on the Premier League in their bid to improve their squad.

Strasbourg may also have to replace players that have been linked with moves away during the summer transfer window, one of which is Emanuel Emegha. The striker has been linked with joining Chelsea, and in the event of that happening, the French club have set their sights on a replacement.

Leeds striker Mateo Joseph wanted by Strasbourg

According to LeedsLive (via GiveMeSport), Strasbourg are considering a move for Leeds striker Mateo Joseph. The highly-rated forward has already been linked with Real Betis, whom Chelsea defeated in the UEFA Conference League final earlier this week, but now a move to France could be on the cards.

Leeds may need to raise funds in order to sufficiently improve their squad enough so that it is ready for the Premier League, despite having pocketed in excess of £100m after securing promotion as champions last season. Joseph would be a strong candidate in this regard, given that interest in his services has started to grow in recent weeks.

It has been reported that Leeds would consider selling Joseph for a fee in the region of £11m – and given their backing by BlueCo and their qualification for Europe, Strasbourg should be more than capable of reaching this figure. For now, it remains to be seen whether he makes the move to France, which could stand him in better stead of a future transfer to Chelsea.