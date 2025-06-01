Exclusive: Man United and Man City line up move for PSG’s Champions League hero

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is under increasing scrutiny, with some of Europe’s top clubs preparing to pounce amid uncertainty over the Italian goalkeeper’s contract extension.

Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all registered interest as PSG hesitates to meet Donnarumma’s wage demands, according to Caught Offside sources.

The 26-year-old’s current deal at the Parc des Princes runs until June 2026, but negotiations over an extension have reached a standstill.

PSG are reluctant to meet Donnarumma’s request for a new salary worth €10 million per year, countering with a lower offer of €6 million annually.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has contributed greatly to PSG’s success

The Italian goalkeeper is a part of PSG’s treble winning team this season, helping them win their first ever Champions League title.

In 15 Champions League matches this season, he only conceded 14 goals and kept 6 clean sheets.

The gap in valuations has opened the door for interested clubs to explore a potential move this summer.

Italian heavyweights Juventus and Inter Milan are understood to be the most serious contenders for Donnarumma’s signature.

Both Serie A sides are monitoring the situation closely, hopeful that a return to Italy could tempt the former AC Milan star, should PSG decide to cash in.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation. The Red Devils are evaluating goalkeeping alternatives as manager Ruben Amorim remains unconvinced by current No.1, Andre Onana.

Donnarumma is seen as a high-calibre solution capable of immediately strengthening United’s defensive stability.

Man City join Man United in race to sign Donnarumma

Meanwhile, across Manchester, City have also shown interest but would need to offload Ederson before making a move.

The Brazilian, who has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola’s side, is now open to a new challenge, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League expressing concrete interest.

City would demand a fee in the region of €30 million or more for the 31-year-old shot-stopper.

As PSG continue to deliberate over Donnarumma’s future, the goalkeeper’s next move could trigger a domino effect in the European transfer market.

The coming weeks are expected to be pivotal as the French champions weigh their options and rival clubs prepare for potential negotiations.

Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chivalier is another player the Amorim is targeting for United to become his team’s new goalkeeper.

