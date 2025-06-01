League winners join race to sign ‘top player’ Mikel Arteta wants at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta reacts during PSG 2-1 Arsenal (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli have entered the race to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, setting up a high-stakes battle with Premier League giants Arsenal for the prolific Swedish forward.

According to The Mirror, Napoli manager Antonio Conte has personally urged the club’s hierarchy to pursue the £67 million-rated striker as he looks to reinforce his attacking options ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League.

26-year-old Gyokeres has emerged as one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers following a sensational campaign with Sporting Lisbon.

Viktor Gyokeres has become a hot commodity

The former Brighton, Swansea, and Coventry City forward has taken his game to new heights in Portugal, where he has built a reputation as a clinical finisher.

His performances have attracted attention across Europe, with Arsenal long believed to be frontrunners for his signature.

However, Napoli now appear ready to take advantage of Arsenal’s hesitation.

Mikel Arteta’s side are reportedly still weighing up whether to pursue Gyokeres or RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who also features on the club’s shortlist.

That indecision may provide Conte and Napoli with the window of opportunity they need to strike a deal.

Conte, who is coming off the back of a triumphant Serie A title-winning campaign, has further strengthened his authority at the club after turning down an offer from Juventus to remain in Naples.

Napoli are convinced they can beat Arsenal

With a strong bargaining position and Champions League football to offer, Napoli believe they can entice Gyokeres to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as their marquee signing of the summer.

The coming weeks could prove decisive as both Napoli and Arsenal look to secure one of Europe’s hottest attacking talents.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya acknowledged the threat Gyokeres poses:

“We know his strengths, how he runs a lot in behind and scores a lot in one-v-one and he is a top player in form.”

