Leeds manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Leeds need to significant improve their squad if they are to survive in the Premier League next season, and goalkeeper is one position that must be addressed during the upcoming transfer window.

Illan Meslier is no longer counted on by Leeds officials, which is why he must be replaced this summer. There have been links to Angus Gunn and Nick Pope among others, and now a few other names has been added into the mix.

Leeds eye summer move for Aaron Ramsdale

According to the Daily Mail (via TBR Football), Leeds have added Caoimhin Kelleher, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale to their goalkeeper shopping list ahead of the summer transfer window opening on Sunday. And of the three, the latter would be the most striking signing.

Previously, Ramsdale revealed that he once had coins thrown at him by Leeds supporters during a match at Elland Road. The 27-year-old, who hails from Yorkshire, opened up on this during a 2022 interview with former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Ramsdale signed for Southampton from Arsenal last summer in a deal worth £18m, but he is expected to depart St Mary’s in 2025. His relegation release clause is now active, and a number of clubs are said to hold an interest in keeping him in the Premier League – among them are Aston Villa, who are expected to be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper during the transfer window due to the likely departure of Emi Martinez.

Ramsdale could be a good signing for Leeds, although he may not the most popular with supporters – not only because of this incident, but also given that he has been relegation from the Premier League three times (with Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Southampton).