Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, gestures during a Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aaron Cresswell has been linked with a move to Wrexham during the summer transfer window, and he could choose them over Leeds United.

The newly promoted Championship outfit are looking to improve their defensive unit, and the 35-year-old could be a useful acquisition for them. He is available on a free transfer this summer, and Lee Hendrie believes that a move to Wrexham could suit him next season.

Wrexham move could be ideal

Hendrie said to Football League World: “Aaron Cresswell is 35 years of age, he comes with loads of experience. “He was limited on what [game time] he had last season. I think it was something like 20 appearances in the Premier League. So, he obviously couldn’t find his way back into the side and now he’s available on a free. “For someone like Wrexham, coming into the Championship, I think it will work well because of his experience alone. “He’d be a good addition, a good footballer, there’s no doubt about that, and I feel that he could drop into the Championship and be a very good player for them. “On a free transfer, 35, experienced, why wouldn’t they take him on? I think it’d be a good signing for the Welsh side.”

Aaron Cresswell needs game time

Cresswell struggled for regular gametime at West Ham this past season, and he will look to play regularly. At Leeds United, he might not be a guaranteed starter and therefore a move to Wrexham is likely to appeal to him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Leeds need more depth in the defensive unit, and the 35-year-old would be a useful player for them as well. Junior Firpo will need to be replaced in the summer, and he is expected to move on. It will be interesting to see where the West Ham defender ends up.

His contract with the London club ends soon, and he will look to decide on his future quickly. He needs to join a club where he will get ample playing time. He is at the twilight stages of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench.

Leeds could certainly use a player with his quality and experience, but they will have to provide him with gametime assurances.