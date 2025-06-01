Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates with the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for the Premier League outfit this past season, scoring seven goals in all competitions. He has five assists to his name as well. He has the potential to develop into a reliable Premier League attacker, and the top clubs are now keen on him. He was linked with a move to Newcastle United a few months ago.

According to a report from Fichajes, the player will cost around €35 million (£30m) this summer. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign him.

Liverpool have an advantage?

Liverpool might have an edge in the race to sign the player. Minteh has worked under Arne Slot during their time together at Feyenoord, and the opportunity to reunite with his former manager could be exciting for him. Slot rates the player highly as well. He has previously labelled the 20-year-old as “really impressive”.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. They need more depth in the wide areas, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term investment.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down for the youngster as well. Regular football at Liverpool could help him improve further.

Man United keen on Yankuba Minteh

As for Manchester United, Minteh could be a replacement for players like Antony, Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho. All three players could leave the club permanently this summer. Manchester United need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 20-year-old would be a solid acquisition.

Meanwhile, the two Premier League clubs will face competition from the UEFA Europa League winners, Tottenham Hotspur, as well. They are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.