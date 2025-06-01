Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

He was on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray this past season, and he scored 37 goals in all competitions. The player picked up eight assists along the way as well.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool want to sign him this summer, and they are looking at other attacking options as well. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign the Napoli striker.

He is unwanted at Italian Italian club, and the Italian champions will look to sell him in the summer. Liverpool will hope to negotiate a reasonable deal for him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Osimhen has been linked with Manchester United as well. Recent reports have claimed that Chelsea are keeping tabs on him.

Liverpool could use a striker

It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality striker. They have a formidable squad, but the lack of a reliable finisher has proven to be costly for them at times this past season.

Darwin Nunez has found the back of the net just seven times in all competitions, and Liverpool need an upgrade on the South American.

Victor Osimhen could transform the Reds

Osimhen has proven himself to be a reliable performer over the years, and he is certainly one of the best strikers in European football right now. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal across the line.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite attractive for the player as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him to showcase his qualities at a high level. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to fight for the Premier League trophy and the UEFA Champions League.

The player has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he has been previously hailed as ‘a force of nature’.