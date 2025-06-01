Man United hero tells former club to sign Aston Villa player

Ruben Amorim and Ollie Watkins (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Man United are looking to sign attackers this summer, and according to one former player, they should be looking within Aston Villa for the addition of a new striker.

The 2024-25 season showed that Man United lack quality in the final third, which is why there has been moves made for attacking signings. Matheus Cunha is set to join from Wolves, Bryan Mbeumo has been targeted, and there is also a strong desire for a new number nine to be brought in.

Man United have been linked with the likes of Liam Delap, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen in recent months, but another to a former Old Trafford favourite, they should be looking at Ollie Watkins.

Man United urged to sign Ollie Watkins as new number nine

Speaking to the Telegraph (via ManUnited.News), Paul Ince questioned Man United’s transfer policy of recent years, before urging them to make a move for Watkins.

“If you picked your best 11 players from the Premier League, you wouldn’t have one United player in there. And you probably could have said that in the last six or seven years. How can Liverpool go and sign the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and Arsenal get Declan Rice?

“Why haven’t United been in the market for them? Are they looking in the right places? I don’t think they are right now, so it’s a big summer for everyone involved at the club, that’s for sure. They badly need more firepower and I’m looking at someone like Ollie Watkins – a striker who can actually score goals – as a player United need to be going for.”

Watkins could be on the move this summer, having reportedly been unhappy with his playing time at Aston Villa. But given the fact that Liverpool have him as an option, it could be tricky for Man United to sign him.