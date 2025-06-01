Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer, and they have identified Callum Hudson-Odoi as a target.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest, and he helped them secure a top-seven finish in the league. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are looking at Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo as well.

Man United need attacking depth

The former Chelsea Academy graduate has regained his form and confidence with Forest, and he has been a key player for them this past season. There is no doubt he has the physicality and technical attributes to compete at a higher level, and he could improve Manchester United going forward.

They need more cutting-edge and unpredictability in the attack, and the 24-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one versus one situations. He will help Manchester United open up deep defences with his technical ability and flair.

Callum Hudson-Odoi would be a superb signing

Hudson-Odoi has been labelled as an “incredible player” by former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard in the past. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He failed to make his mark at Chelsea, and he will look to prove himself at another big club. The opportunity to join Manchester United could be hard to turn down for him.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Nottingham Forest to sell the player. He has been an indispensable asset for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. They could demand a premium for the 24-year-old attacker.