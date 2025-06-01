Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Newcastle identified the Cameroon International as a top target, but they are keeping their options open, and they have Mohammed Kudus lined up as an alternative if they miss out on the Brentford star.

Mbeumo has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United as well.

He said on Football Insider‘: “As it stands, Bryan Mbeumo is their top target for that right-sided forward position. “Kudus is on their list and has admirers within the Newcastle hierarchy, and is somebody they feel could come in and strengthen their attacking options. “He obviously has that release clause of around £75million, but I don’t think many Premier League clubs will be willing to pay that.”

Bryan Mbeumo would improve Newcastle

Mbeumo has been outstanding for Brentford this past season, and he has 20 goals to his name in all competitions. The player has picked up nine assists along the way as well. There is no doubt that he would improve Newcastle immensely. He could complete their front three alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

The opportunity to join Newcastle could be exciting for the player as well. They have an exciting project, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure an agreement with the Bees.

Mohammed Kudus on Newcastle radar

If not, Kudus could be a useful addition as well. The Ghana International has been quite impressive for West Ham, and he has the ability to play for bigger clubs. The 24-year-old has a £75 million release clause in his contract, but he’s likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money.

Newcastle need more quality in the final third if they want to do well in the Champions League next season, and the likes of Mbeumo and Kudus would be ideal. It will be interesting to see who they end up with.