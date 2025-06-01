Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, acknowledges the fans (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish during the summer window, and Liverpool could play a big role in the move.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon, and the Magpies could move for Grealish as a replacement for Gordon if he leaves the club.

Brown has claimed that Liverpool have been looking at the former Everton attacker, and they could move for him when the window opens. Liverpool could certainly use more depth in the attacking unit, and Gordon would be a useful acquisition.

Liverpool to move for Anthony Gordon?

“Gordon leaving Newcastle would open the door for Jack Grealish,” he told Football Insider. “Liverpool have been having a look at him and could make a move when the window opens. “So if Newcastle lose him, Grealish is one of the names who would fit them nicely either permanently or on loan if City allow it. “That’s what Man City would want, it would work for Newcastle, and Liverpool could play a big part in it if they go ahead and sign Gordon.”

Jack Grealish would be a useful addition

Meanwhile, Grealish is not been able to live up to the expectations at Manchester City and they will look to move him on this summer. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done on loan or permanently. If the 29-year-old manager to recapture his form and confidence, he could be a very useful acquisition for the Magpies.

They have an ambitious project, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. The player will be attracted to the idea of joining Newcastle. However, Newcastle will not want to lose a key player like Gordon in an ideal world. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and Gordon is certainly a key part of their plans.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.