Newcastle are in store for a busy summer, with the idea being for several significant signings to be added to Eddie Howe’s squad after securing a return to the Champions League for the 2025-26 season. And on top of this, there will also be backroom changes made.

Earlier this week, Newcastle announced that sporting director Paul Mitchell is leaving his post after less than 12 months in charge. Although the reason for this shock decision are unknown at this stage, there has been a belief that it was influenced by Darren Eales, who brought the former AS Monaco man to the North East.

Last September, it was revealed that Eales would be stepping away from Newcastle after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer. He will be leaving this summer alongside Mitchell, and for his position of CEO, the club has been on the hunt for a successor.

Newcastle turn to Man United in efforts to replace Paul Mitchell

And according to the Daily Mail (via Geordie Boot Boys), that process is close to being finalised. Newcastle are expected to soon announce Eales’ replacement, who could end up coming from Man United.

Collette Roche, who is currently COO at Man United, is believed to have applied for the CEO position at Newcastle, and she is believed to be Eales’ preferred choice to succeed him at St James’ Park. But she will face competition from a number of others, with the club reportedly having also looked at the American market.

It remains to be seen who Newcastle appoint as their next CEO. Fans will be intrigued, although their focus will be primarily on what players are signed this summer.