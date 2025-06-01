Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle are planning to make a number of signing this summer, and one of those is likely to be a new striker. Alexander Isak is expected to stay despite strong interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, but there is a need for a new backup to the Swede, with Callum Wilson set to depart upon the expiry of his contract.

Newcastle had been one of the clubs keen on Liam Delap, but with the Ipswich man now heading to Chelsea, they must look at alternative options. And one of those could be about to land on their doorstep.

Newcastle register interest in Tammy Abraham

As reported by TBR Football (via The Hard Tackle), Newcastle are interested in Tammy Abraham, and they will be offered the chance to make a move for him during the summer transfer window. The England international will be available for transfer as he has been deemed as surplus to requirements at Serie A side AS Roma, despite a fairly successful loan spell at AC Milan during the 2024-25 season.

Abraham has also been linked with the likes of West Ham, Leeds and even Man United over the last few weeks, but given that they have Champions League football for next season, Newcastle would surely have a significant advantage if they were to make a move in the summer.

At this stage, it is yet to be determined how much Abraham will cost, but for any chance of a deal to happen, Roma would need to price him relatively low in order for Newcastle to make a move. The Carabao Cup winners will have money to spend this summer, but the vast majority of funds are expected to go towards a new goalkeeper, central defender and right winger.