Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are facing an exciting summer transfer window after winning the FA Cup – and subsequently, qualifying for next season’s Europa League. But for the second successive year, they are at risk of losing one of their star players to Bayern Munich.

It is no secret that Eberechi Eze has attracted strong transfer interest over the last few months. Tottenham, who have the advantage of being in next season’s Champions League, are planning a move for the playmaking midfielder, but they could be usurped by Bayern, whom they already have grievances with after the Bundesliga champions signed Harry Kane in 2023.

Bayern Munich register interest in Eberechi Eze

Having missed out on Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz, Bayern have now turned their attention to Eze, as confirmed by former scout Mick Brown (via Football Insider).

“Eze is one of the names Bayern are looking at. They had a lot of success with Michael Olise coming in from Palace, he’s been terrific for them, so they’re hoping the same might happen with Eze. Those two have quite a close relationship as well, so I have no doubt they’ll have spoken about it. He’ll sell it to him because he’s clearly enjoyed his time there.

“Having those connections already at a club is always a boost for these type of deals. I think the move would suit him, too, he’d have a bit more space to play his game. It’s definitely something I think could happen, because they’re looking to strengthen on that left-hand side with Coman and Sane both looking like they’ll leave. They’ve got a few targets in mind, and he’s on their list.”

It remains to be seen whether Eze makes the move to Bayern in the summer, but if so, it would be a top move for him. But Crystal Palace will be hoping that he remains at Selhurst Park for at least one more season.