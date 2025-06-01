Sky Sports: Arsenal hold “secret meeting” in London to sign £70m hitman

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with reports indicating that the Gunners are prepared to meet a valuation nearing £70 million for the Slovenian international.

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta recently held a secret meeting in London with Leipzig’s Marcel Schafer to discuss the potential transfer.

Sesko’s release clause is performance-based, currently estimated at £69 million (€82 million), reflecting his impressive form this season.

Arsenal have genuine interest in Sesko

The 22-year-old has netted 21 goals and provided six assists across all competitions, including four goals in the Champions League.

Arsenal’s interest in Sesko is longstanding, having considered a move in January. However, a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig delayed any transfer until the summer.

With Leipzig failing to secure Champions League qualification, they are now open to negotiations.

The Gunners face competition from Manchester United, who are also keen on strengthening their attacking options.

Arteta will be signing a new striker

Sky Sports News’ chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed:

“We have heard from Mikel Arteta that when Arsenal come calling, players most often say yes. They find it difficult to turn them down.

“I’m sure he has been very impressed by what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal.

“Arsenal are pressing ahead with completing a deal. He will become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer.

“Not the last. Arsenal will sign a striker this summer. I think they will sign a world-class striker, like Victor Gyokeres from Sporting or Benajmin Sesko from RB Leipzig.”

The Gunners are reportedly also targeting a move for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as they look to strengthen their wide attacking position.

