Sources: Arsenal hold talks to sign €80 million star who is closely followed by PL rivals

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is shaping up to be one of the headline names of the upcoming summer transfer window, with a host of elite European clubs circling the 22-year-old Slovenian forward.

Following a brilliant season in the Bundesliga, Leipzig are prepared to cash in on their star striker, demanding a fee in the region of €80 million for his services, according to Caught Offside sources.

The young attacker scored 21 goals for the Bundesliga side in all competitions in 2024/25.

Arsenal and Chelsea lead Sesko race

Among the frontrunners for Sesko’s signature are Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, both of whom are prioritising attacking reinforcements this summer.

Chelsea, eager to inject consistency and physicality into their frontline, have identified Sesko as a perfect fit for their long-term project.

With a reputation for raw power, intelligent movement, and an eye for goal, the Slovenian international fits the Blues’ vision for a modern, mobile centre-forward.

Arsenal have also maintained long-standing interest in Sesko, and have stepped up their pursuit in recent weeks.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has held direct talks with RB Leipzig, signaling serious intent from the North London club.

Mikel Arteta is understood to view Sesko as a high-upside addition who can compliment and eventually lead the attack, potentially offering the consistency that Arsenal lacked in key moments last season.

Liverpool have Sesko firmly on their radar

Elsewhere in England, Liverpool are said to be weighing up Sesko as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Manchester United have also expressed interest but may struggle to compete financially due to ongoing budget constraints, despite reports suggesting a prior gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig.

Beyond the Premier League, several continental giants are monitoring the situation.

Bayern Munich have included Sesko in their long-term striker succession plans, while Juventus, AC Milan, and Tottenham Hotspur are all credited with interest.

With Leipzig open to negotiations and Europe’s top clubs ready to bid, the race for Sesko’s signature promises to be one of the defining storylines of the summer transfer window.

