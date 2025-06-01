‘Continued to keep an eye on me’ – Striker confirms Liverpool interest in signing him

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rising Swedish talent Momodou Sonko has confirmed that Premier League giants Liverpool continue to track his progress, several years after he first caught their attention during a trial.

Now plying his trade in Belgium with KAA Gent, the 20-year-old forward has been gradually making a name for himself in European football.

Sonko began his professional journey at BK Hacken, where he quickly stood out with a string of impressive performances in Sweden’s top flight.

During his stint with the club, he recorded 14 goals and eight assists in 44 matches, showcasing his natural flair, pace, and eye for goal.

Liverpool called Sonko for a trial

His performances didn’t go unnoticed, attracting interest from clubs across Europe, including a trial with Liverpool back in 2017 when he was still in his early teens.

The attacker is still being followed by the Premier League winners, as revealed by himself in an interview.

Reflecting on that experience in a recent interview with Expressen, Sonko explained that he wasn’t quite ready to make such a big move at the time:

“I felt I was a little too young to move, but they have continued to keep an eye on me.”

In January 2024, Gent secured Sonko’s services for a reported fee of €7 million.

Although many of his appearances have come from the bench, Sonko’s adaptability and promise have continued to shine through.

The attacker is eyeing a move to Anfield

The forward also shared his thoughts on Liverpool’s recent form, praising their dominance in the league and competitive edge in Europe:

“They have been superior in the Premier League. They looked very strong in the Champions League too before they had a tough match at PSG. It has been an incredibly good season. A very good debut season for the coaches too.”

With Liverpool known for investing in young talent and helping them thrive under the right conditions, Sonko’s continued development at Gent could open the door to a potential future move.

In terms of current transfer targets, the Reds want to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz this summer.

Report: Liverpool make decision following contact over potential €60m transfer