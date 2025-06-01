A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of the Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club, and Tottenham need to replace him adequately. He is the best defender at the club, and his departure will weaken the squad. Tottenham are looking at the England International as a potential replacement.

Guehi has been linked with Newcastle United as well.

Cristian Romero replacement?

Guehi has certainly proven his quality in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, and he helped them win the FA Cup this past season. He has the ability to play for a bigger club, and he could be the ideal replacement for the World Cup winner.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are now looking to accelerate negotiations to sign the player, and he will cost them €40 million. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality, and he could easily justify the outlay.

Marc Guehi would be an excellent addition

Guehi is still only 24, and he will improve with coaching experience. He could prove to be a bargain in the long term for Tottenham.

The defender has proven himself with Crystal Palace, and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a club capable of fighting for trophies. Tottenham have won the UEFA Europa League, and they will be an attractive destination for the defender. It remains to be seen whether the former Chelsea Academy graduate is ready to join them.

Meanwhile, the player has been linked with a return to his former club, Chelsea, as well.

Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to pay €40 million for him, and it will be interesting to see if they submit an official offer in the coming weeks.

Guehi will look to establish himself as a key player for club and country. He has been labelled as an “exceptional” player, and Tottenham would do well to secure his signature.