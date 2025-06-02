Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, consoles Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Ben White and Mikel Merino of Arsenal. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing the Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Sun, representatives from the Spanish champions have already opened talks with the agents of the Ghana International regarding a free transfer this summer.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. There have been rumours that Arsenal could look to agree on a new deal with the midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old is prepared to commit his future to the London club.

Arsenal want to keep star midfielder

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been vocal about his desire to keep the player beyond this summer. However, negotiations with Arsenal have been slow and complex, according to reports, and Barcelona are looking to take advantage of the situation. The 31-year-old has been described as a “really important” player by Arteta.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly a big admirer of the player, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish champions can convince the player to move to La Liga. Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Barcelona could use Thomas Partey

The opportunity to join Barcelona could be quite attractive for the Arsenal midfielder. It will be a unique challenge for him at this stage of his career. He will feel that he has proven himself in the Premier League over the years, and he could be keen on taking up a new challenge.

Barcelona have won the league title this past season, and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League next season. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The Arsenal midfielder could be the ideal acquisition.

Even though the 31-year-old will be a short-term acquisition for them, he has the experience and the quality to make an instant impact. Signing him on a free transfer would be a no-brainer as well.