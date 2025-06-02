Fans of Chelsea wave flags to show support for their team. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Aston Villa, attacking me, Morgan Rogers, and they could look to pounce on him if the opportunity arises.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Aston Villa are in a tight position as far as PSR is concerned, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince them to sell the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.

Manchester City are keen on Rogers as well.

Morgan Rogers is an elite talent

Rogers has been outstanding for Aston Villa past season with 14 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player, and he has been tipped to develop into a future star.

“He was a joy to watch,” said Stiliyan Petrov after Rogers’ performance against Celtic. “We talked about him before the game, what he offers to the Villa team, what he brings to the Villa team. He was just outstanding, we saw everything from the young man. He looked like a mature player. “He looked like he is going to be a star. He was absolutely fantastic.”

Chelsea could use more cutting edge in the final third

Chelsea could use more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and Rogers would be an exceptional acquisition. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the player. He is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Convincing the young midfielder to join the club should not be difficult for Chelsea. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they have Champions League qualification in the bag. They will be an attractive destination for players this summer.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for trophies next season, and they need to improve the squad adequately. Signing a quality striker and a creator should be top priorities for them. Rogers would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. He is still only 22, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He’s already operating at a high level, and he will only get better.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Aston Villa will not want to lose a key player like him, despite their financial situation.