‘Completes his medical’ – Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool transfer

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, speaks to the media. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Brentford are closing in on the signing of Caoimhin Kelleher, with the Liverpool goalkeeper completing his medical ahead of an £18 million move to the Gtech Community Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Bees and the Reds have reached a full agreement on the deal, which will see the Republic of Ireland international finally secure a long-anticipated move in search of regular first-team football.

Kelleher has long been regarded as one of the most talented backup goalkeepers in the Premier League.

He served as Alisson Becker’s understudy at Liverpool for several seasons and impressed during his limited appearances, particularly in domestic cup competitions.

Kelleher has impressed at Liverpool

His brilliant performances in the EFL Cup, including a match-winning display in the 2022 final shootout against Chelsea, cemented his reputation as a reliable and composed shot-stopper.

Despite his evident quality, opportunities at Anfield have been few and far between. With Alisson firmly established as the club’s No.1, Kelleher has been restricted to just 47 senior appearances across all competitions since making his debut in 2019.

Romano confirmed the update about the transfer on his X account:

“Caoimhin Kelleher completes his medical tests at Brentford today after £18m package deal agreed with Liverpool.”

Brentford, who have been in the market for a new goalkeeper following ongoing uncertainty around Mark Flekken’s future, identified Kelleher as the ideal solution.

The deal is believed to be worth around £18 million, including add-ons, making Kelleher one of the most expensive goalkeeper signings in Brentford’s history.

Brentford can provide more playing time to Liverpool star

Brentford see Kelleher as a long-term investment and a player capable of becoming their first-choice keeper for years to come.

The move also provides the Irish international with the opportunity to establish himself at the Premier League level and strengthen his case for the Republic of Ireland’s No.1 jersey.

The official announcement is expected within the next 24–48 hours, with Kelleher set to join up with Thomas Frank’s squad for pre-season preparations.

Along with Kelleher, Federico Chiesa could also leave the club this summer as Napoli and Atletico Madrid show interest in signing him.

Journalist: Player has agreed Liverpool move, formal bid likely in coming days