Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates during a Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Emiliano Buendia during the summer transfer window.

According to TBR football, Leeds are keen on signing the highly-rated attacking midfielder this summer, and they have held talks regarding a potential move. He has been hailed as “fantastic” in the past.

Emiliano Buendia open to joining Leeds

Journalist Graeme Bailey has confirmed that the player is open to joining Leeds United, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Leeds are keeping tabs on Gabriel Sara and Gustavo Hamer as well.

Bailey told TBR Football: “I am told he is open to the Leeds move, Farke knows him and he trusts Farke. “Leeds want this No. 10 and they have options. They really like Hamer too and have done work on Sara – but at this point I think Buendia is the most likely.”

Leeds need quality attackers

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to do well in the top flight next season. They will look to establish themselves as a Premier League club, and they need quality players in order for that to happen.

Buendia has not managed to establish himself as a key player for Aston Villa during his time at the West Midlands club, and he will look to prove himself at Leeds now. There is no doubt that the technically gifted midfielder has the quality to improve Leeds in the attack. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and look to find the back of the net as well.

The player is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he will look to get back to his best. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money this summer. Buendia was linked with Leeds in January as well.

The player impressed during his loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen during the second half of last season, and he will look to sort out his long-term future now and focus on his football once again.