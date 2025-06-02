Exclusive: Arsenal & Man City scout PSG star who could cost more than €100 million

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has emerged as a hot prospect on the radar of several Premier League giants.

The 22-year-old French international is being closely monitored by Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur, who have all scouted the player extensively in recent months, according to Caught Offside sources.

Despite the growing interest from England, PSG are reportedly firm in their stance and have no intention of selling the talented forward in the near future.

Barcola, who joined PSG from Lyon in 2023, has quickly developed into a key figure for the Ligue 1 champions.

His explosive pace, dribbling ability, and tactical intelligence have made him one of the most exciting young wingers in European football.

Barcola has impressed Premier League clubs

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with scouts from top Premier League clubs attending multiple matches to assess his development.

The youngster has scored 21 goals this season and provided 19 assists in PSG’s treble winning campaign.

Pep Guardiola is believed to be particularly keen on Barcola and has been advised to consider him as a long-term replacement should Jack Grealish depart the Etihad this summer.

City are expected to undergo several changes in their attacking department, and Barcola is seen as a potential candidate to bring fresh energy and creativity to the side.

Arsenal face competition to sign the Frenchman

Arsenal and Tottenham have also identified Barcola as a potential future target as they look to add youth and attacking flair to their respective squads.

However, neither club is expected to make an immediate move unless PSG signal a willingness to negotiate.

Sources close to PSG suggest that the French club values Barcola at over €100-120 million, a figure that reflects both his potential and importance to the team’s long-term project.

Rather than entertain transfer offers, PSG are working to secure Barcola’s future by offering a contract extension that would keep him at the Parc des Princes until at least 2030.

The Gunners may have to shift their attention towards other targets like Nico Williams of Athletic Club.

