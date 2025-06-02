Exclusive: Liverpool & Man United monitoring 23-year-old Netherlands international

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Feyenoord’s highly-rated midfielder Quinten Timber has emerged as a transfer target for several of Europe’s elite clubs, with interest steadily building ahead of the summer window, according to Caught Offside sources.

The 23-year-old Dutch international has impressed with his intelligent play, technical skills, and versatility in midfield.

However, a serious knee injury suffered earlier this year has cast uncertainty over his immediate future.

The Dutchman made 26 appearances for Feyenoord this season and scored six goals for them.

Timber is currently out with an injury

Timber sustained damage to his external lateral ligaments in February 2025, an injury that required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

While his recovery process is underway, the severity of the setback could influence how potential suitors approach negotiations.

Interested clubs are expected to closely monitor his rehabilitation progress before committing to a formal bid.

Despite the injury, Timber’s performances prior to his setback have kept him firmly in the spotlight.

Feyenoord, aware of the growing interest, are in the midst of a crucial decision-making process regarding the midfielder’s future. The club is currently in talks to extend his contract, which is due to expire in 2026.

However, if an agreement cannot be reached, the Dutch giants may be forced to sell this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 12 months’ time.

Liverpool and Man United among PL clubs following Timber

Feyenoord would be willing to listen to offers in the region of €25–30 million should Timber decline to sign a new deal.

That valuation has not deterred a host of admirers, with Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United all keeping tabs on the situation. Interest has also emerged from top-flight clubs in Italy, Germany, and Spain.

Should he make a full recovery, the competition for his signature could be fierce.

Brazilian midfielder Ederson of Atalanta is also on the radar of the top Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Man United.

