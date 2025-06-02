Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, celebrates with the UEFA Conference League trophy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this summer.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, he is on the radar of Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him.

Liverpool are interested in the Netherlands defender as well.

Chelsea need defenders

There is no doubt that the Netherlands defender is an elite prospect with a bright future, and he could be a key player for the Blues in the long term. He can operate as a left-back as well as a central defender.

The player has nine goal contributions for Ajax this past season, and he could add a new dimension to the back line. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the players as well.

Chelsea have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will look to fight for trophies.

They need to tighten up at the back, and signing the 19-year-old could be a wise decision. They have looked vulnerable at the back this past season.

Jorrel Hato could fancy Chelsea move

Hato has proven himself in Dutch football, and he will look to test himself at a higher level. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him this summer. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea come forward with an offer to sign him. They have the resources to get the deal done, and the 19-year-old could prove to be a long-term investment for them.

The player has been labelled as a “special” talent in the past, and he will look to fulfil his potential with regular football in England.