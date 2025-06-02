Leeds striker wants exit from Elland Road with Farke looking for a new attacker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph appears set to depart Elland Road this summer, with multiple European clubs expressing interest in the 21-year-old, according to TBR Football.

Even with Leeds’ recent promotion to the Premier League, Joseph’s limited playing time under manager Daniel Farke has led to speculation about his future.

During the 2024–25 Championship season, Joseph made 39 appearances but managed only three goals, often finding himself behind Joel Piroe in the pecking order.

His struggles at the club level contrast with his impressive performances for Spain’s U21 team, where he has scored five goals in five appearances.

Ligue 1 side are interested in the Leeds United attacker

Interest in Joseph is mounting, with Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg reportedly keen on his services.

The French club, managed by Liam Rosenior, see potential in Joseph to strengthen their attacking options.

La Liga club Real Betis have also shown persistent interest in Joseph. After having a £10 million bid rejected in January, Betis is expected to return with an improved offer, potentially around £12.75 million.

Leeds United, while valuing Joseph’s potential, may consider such offers to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and to fund new signings ahead of their Premier League campaign.

Daniel Farke is getting ready for a busy summer

The Whites have been linked with a move for a new attacker and Callum Wilson is one of the players on their radar.

With the summer transfer window approaching, manager Daniel Farke is interested in adding more quality to his squad to ensure their Premier League survival for next season.

After the poor performances of Illan Meslier last season, the Whites are looking to sign his replacement this summer with Farke interested in a move for Aaron Ramsdale.

