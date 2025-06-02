Leeds United looking to make a statement by getting deal done for Newcastle star

Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Whites have identified Pope as a potential summer transfer target as part of their efforts to strengthen key areas of the squad.

Having secured promotion from the Championship, Leeds are determined to avoid another short stint in the top flight, and reinforcing the goalkeeper position has emerged as one of their top priorities, particularly after the poor performances of Illan Meslier.

Leeds United are looking to add more quality

With manager Daniel Farke keen to build a solid spine for the team, an experienced and proven Premier League goalkeeper like Pope could be a vital addition.

Pope has been the first-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Burnley in 2022.

However, his future at St. James’ Park is now uncertain, as Newcastle continue to pursue Burnley’s highly rated shot-stopper James Trafford.

The Magpies had initially agreed to bring Trafford in last August, and a successful move for the young English goalkeeper this summer could pave the way for Pope’s exit.

Despite being under contract until June 2026, Pope may be deemed surplus to requirements if Newcastle secure Trafford and shift focus toward a long-term rebuild.

Nick Pope is an experienced goalkeeper

This potential opening has alerted several clubs, with Leeds understood to be one of the most interested parties.

Pope brings not only top-level experience but also international pedigree. His commanding presence, shot-stopping ability, and Premier League know-how would make him an ideal fit for a newly promoted side aiming to establish itself in the division.

Any potential deal would depend on both Newcastle’s movements in the transfer market and Leeds’ financial flexibility.

Leeds are also interested in a move for Manchester City star James McAtee this summer.

Leeds striker wants exit from Elland Road with Farke looking for a new attacker