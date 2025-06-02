Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, kisses his winners medal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool are working to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer window, and they have had two offers knocked back for him.

According to a report from German publication Kicker, Liverpool have had two offers rejected for the German international, and they are now plotting a third and improved offer to sign the player. The report (h/t Mirror) claims that they could use Harvey Elliott or Jarrel Quansah as part of the offer to sweeten the deal for the Bundesliga outfit.

Apparently, the German club admire both players, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to accept either player as a part of the deal.

The player has already turned down the opportunity to join Bayern Munich in order to move to Liverpool.

Liverpool told the asking price

Wirtz is reportedly valued at £126 million, and Liverpool will have to pay up if they want to secure his signature. The 22-year-old has been exceptional for Bayer Leverkusen over the last couple of seasons, and he was chosen as the best player in the Bundesliga in the last two campaigns.

There is no doubt that he would be a world-class acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. The player has 31 goal contributions this past season, and he could transform Liverpool in the attack with his vision, technical ability, and creativity.

Reds need Florian Wirtz

The German is capable of operating centrally as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in the final third, and they need more support in the attack.

Even though they will have to pay a premium for Wirtz, he has the ability to justify the investment in the long term. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.