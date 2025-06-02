Liverpool star added to transfer list of Al Nassr on the demand of Cristiano Ronaldo

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Al Nassr are preparing to secure the long-term future of global icon Cristiano Ronaldo by presenting the forward with a renewed contract proposal.

The Saudi Pro League side are eager to extend the Portuguese superstar’s stay beyond his current deal, which is set to expire in 2025, and are preparing a comprehensive plan to convince Ronaldo to commit to a new agreement.

Club officials are expected to meet with Ronaldo and his representatives in the coming weeks to outline their vision for the future and demonstrate their ambition to build a squad capable of dominating both domestically and on the continental stage.

Al Nassr are looking to be ambitious this summer

Key to their pitch will be a series of squad reinforcements, with the club actively working on a number of high-profile transfer targets.

Among the names on Al Nassr’s ambitious summer shortlist are Liverpool winger Luis Díaz and Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo, who has been a transformative presence both on and off the pitch since joining Al Nassr in December 2022, remains the cornerstone of the club’s project.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored prolifically in the Saudi Pro League, setting new records and raising the profile of the competition.

His influence has also played a key role in attracting other high-profile players to the region.

By securing Ronaldo’s services beyond next season, Al Nassr hope to maintain their momentum and strengthen their position as one of the most prominent clubs in the Middle East.

Liverpool star’s signing could convince Ronaldo

Whether the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will agree to extend his stay remains to be seen, but the club’s intent to keep building around him is clearer than ever.

They want to show him their ambition and their promising project which would enable the club and the player to compete for the top honours in the future.

Ronaldo, who wants to win silverware and compete for the top honours, would have surely told the club that they need the best players if they want to compete against the likes of Al Ittihad and Al Hilal.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is another Premier League star who is attracting interest from the Middle East.

