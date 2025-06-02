Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates with Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa, and Harvey Elliott. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and clubs like Napoli and Atletico Madrid want to sign him.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Liverpool are looking to sell the player this summer, but they could be open to sending him out on loan if a suitable deal does not materialise.

Federico Chiesa needs more game time

The 27-year-old has been a squad player for Liverpool this past season, and he has struggled for regular game time. The player has started just once in the Premier League this past season, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career.

The Italian international wants to cement his place in the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and a move away from Liverpool would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether he decides to join Napoli or Atletico Madrid.

Chiesa in demand this summer

The report from the Spanish publication claims that even though he has not performed at a high level for a year, he has a strong reputation and, therefore, clubs are interested in him. He could be available for a reasonable amount of money this summer. Liverpool paid €15 million to sign the player last summer, and they are unlikely to demand a substantial amount of money for him.

If he manages to get back to his best, he could be a very useful acquisition for Napoli or Atletico Madrid. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The player is at the peak of his powers, and sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him. He needs to move on and play more often.