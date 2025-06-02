Man United encouraged to sign Man City midfielder after Pep Guardiola decision

(Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s young midfielder James McAtee is at a career crossroads as speculation mounts over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite a promising season, the 22-year-old was notably excluded from City’s squad for the upcoming Club World Cup, fueling rumors of a potential departure, according to the Daily Mail, via The Mirror.

McAtee, a product of Man City’s academy, returned to the club after two successful loan spells at Sheffield United.

In the 2024–25 season, he made 27 appearances across all competitions, netting seven goals, including a memorable hat-trick in an FA Cup tie against Salford City.

Man City are looking to make creative additions

However, his omission from the Club World Cup squad, especially when fellow young talent Rico Lewis was included, has raised eyebrows.

The midfielder’s contract runs until 2026, but with limited Premier League starts and City’s reported interest in midfield reinforcements like Rayan Cherki and Morgan Gibbs-White, McAtee’s long-term role under Pep Guardiola is uncertain.

Guardiola has previously expressed admiration for McAtee’s versatility and potential but acknowledged the challenges of providing consistent playing time in a star-studded squad.

Man United admire James McAtee

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for McAtee, as per the report, a transfer that would be rare given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

Other clubs, including Mainz and several Bundesliga sides, have also shown interest, indicating that McAtee’s talents are recognised beyond the Premier League.

The upcoming summer transfer window could decide the future of the player with Man City facing a big decision, whether to hand the midfielder a new deal with the promise of more playing time or allow him to leave the club and recoup money with the transfer.

Guardiola’s actions have clearly shown that he does not consider the player a part of his future plans and with new creative additions set to arrive at the club this summer, McAtee has to consider a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Newly promoted Leeds United have also been linked with a move for the City midfielder.

