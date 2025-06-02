Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Southampton attacker Tyler Dibling is a player in demand this summer, and clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on securing his signature.

According to Football Insider, it is an open race for the England under-21 international, and the 19-year-old is expected to leave Southampton soon. He is unlikely to play with them in the Championship, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 19-year-old has impressed in the Premier League with Southampton this past season, and there is no doubt that he is an elite prospect with a bright future. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for all three clubs. Dibling has been hailed as a “special” talent.

Liverpool need a winger

Liverpool are in desperate need of more quality and depth in the wide areas. They have been overly dependent on Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. Federico Chiesa has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot. Signing another winger should be a priority for Liverpool this summer. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the Southampton player.

The attacker has a contract with Southampton until 2027, and he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. He is reportedly valued at £55 million.

Man United keen on Tyler Dibling

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They are likely to part ways with Antony and Jadon Sancho permanently this summer. Manchester United will need to replace them, and the 19-year-old would be a future investment.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they have held a strong interest in the player and they wanted to sign the player in January as well. They failed with offers to sign the player during the winter transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done this time around.