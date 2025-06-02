Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts at half time. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from the club, and they want Pedro Goncalves to replace him.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are interested in signing the Portuguese International, and they are prepared to pay a substantial amount of money in order to get the deal done.

The midfielder will be offered a £180 million three-year contract at the Saudi Arabian club. It will be interesting to see if the player decides to move on.

Bruno Fernandes has been exceptional

Fernandes has been outstanding for Manchester United this season, and he has been an indispensable asset for them. He has 19 goals and 20 assists to his name in all competitions. His departure will be a major blow for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they can replace him adequately.

According to a report from The Mirror, they have identified Sporting CP attacking midfielder Pedro Gonçalves as a potential replacement. The 26-year-old Portuguese international has done quite well for Sporting CP, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United. The player is reportedly on the radar of Aston Villa as well.

Amorim knows Pedro Goncalves

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has worked with the player during his time at Sporting CP, and he knows the player well. Goncalves is aware of Amorim’s philosophy, and he should be able to settle in quickly at Manchester United as well.

He is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. His versatility will be a bonus for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. He has 12 goal contributions this past season. The player is reportedly valued at £70 million, and Manchester United should have the finances to afford him when Bruno Fernandes moves on.