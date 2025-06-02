Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United have completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Wolves this past season, and he will look to establish himself as a player for Manchester United as well.

Our first signing of the summer has been agreed 🇧🇷✍️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2025

The Brazilian recently collected the Wolves’ player of the season award, but his teammate Matt Doherty chose to snub him for the goal of the season award.

The Wolves defender chose the goal from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde against Nottingham Forest as the goal of the season. He also joked that Cunha gets all the attention, and therefore, the goal of the season award should be given to Bellegarde.

Doherty snubs Cunha

Speaking on the Wolves Express podcast, Matt Doherty said: “JJ’s [Bellegarde] vs Forest, Cunha’s got a few. Let’s give it to JJ just because Cunha gets all the attention in here, so we’ll give JJ a shout.”

It will be interesting to see if Wolves can replace Cunha adequately during the summer transfer window. He has carried their attacking unit all season, and they could have easily been relegated from the Premier League without him. They will need to bring in a reliable centre forward during the summer transfer window and a creator as well.

Matheus Cunha will look to make his mark

The Brazilian has proven himself to be one of the best attacking players in the league, and it will be interesting to see if he can help Manchester United win trophies now. He has clearly shown that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and a move to Manchester United is hardly a surprise.

The 25-year-old needed to take up a bigger challenge at the stage of his career.

Manchester United have had a disappointing Premier League campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly next season. Players like Cunha will certainly help them bounce back.