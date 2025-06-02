A detailed view of a shirt of a fan of Liverpool which reads "Champions 24/25". (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, and the Reds are expected to submit an official offer to sign him in the coming days.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Bournemouth are demanding more than £40 million for the 21-year-old Hungarian left-back.

Liverpool need a left-back

Liverpool need to sign a quality player like him to replace Andrew Robertson this summer. The Scottish international has been exceptional for Liverpool over the years, but he is in the twilight stages of his career, and he is on the decline. Liverpool need an upgrade on him, and signing a talented young left-back should be a priority for them.

Also, Kostas Tsimikas could be sold this summer.

Kerkez has proven himself in the Premier League with the Cherries, and he has the ability to play for a big club like Liverpool as well. Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Ben Jacobs has claimed that the player has already agreed to join Liverpool this summer. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement now.

Milos Kerkez will be excited to join Liverpool

Joining the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for the young defender. He will look to fight for major trophies with them. They will be able to offer him Champions League football next season. Furthermore, joining Liverpool would mean that he could play alongside his compatriot, Dominik Szoboszlai.

The reported asking price might seem like a premium right now, but the player is quite young, and he has plenty of room for improvement. He could easily justify the outlay in future. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to break the bank for him.