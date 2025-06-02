Newcastle eyeing move for free agent duo to meet UEFA criteria

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have had an impressive campaign, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season.

However, they will need to comply with UEFA’s strict requirements ahead of the next season, and they need to increase the number of homegrown players within the squad.

UEFA criteria worrying Newcastle

According to UEFA regulations, Newcastle need to have a minimum of four players registered with the club for a minimum of three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

Currently, Sean Longstaff is the only player in the squad who meets the criteria. Therefore, Newcastle will have to bring in homegrown players during the summer transfer window. According to a report from The Athletic, they could look to resign a former academy graduate in order to meet the UEFA criteria.

Newcastle eyeing goalkeeping trio

According to reports, players like Freddie Woodman, Tim Krul and Fraser Forster could be on their radar. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for any of the three goalkeepers in the summer.

Woodman has done well with Preston, and he could be a useful player for them. Similarly, Krul is set to be released by Luton Town, and he could fancy the opportunity to return to his former club in the Premier League.

As for Forster, he has been released by Tottenham Hotspur, and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies decide to move for him. The likes of Krul and Forster have extensive Premier League experience, and they could prove to be useful acquisitions.

Signing either of them on a free transfer would be a no-risk acquisition, and it would not cost a substantial amount of money either. It remains to be seen what the club decides over the next few weeks.