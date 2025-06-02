Newcastle willing to sanction exit of £80m star wanted by Premier League giants

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are going to be busy this summer but their transfer business could include some of their players leaving the club.

The Magpies have managed to qualify for the Champions League next season and in order to prepare for the competition, they are ready to strengthen their squad in several positions.

The financial boost that the club is about to get from their qualification to the Champions League has ensured that they spend on new signings this summer with the club interested in signing a wide-attacking players to improve their attacking firepower.

Newcastle are open to the sale of Gordon

Newcastle United are reportedly more inclined to part ways with winger Anthony Gordon than with defender Tino Livramento, as the club navigates potential summer transfers, according to Teamtalk.

The Magpies are open to selling Gordon, valuing him at approximately £80 million, while they are keen to retain Livramento despite interest from top clubs.

Gordon, who joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023, has been a significant contributor to the team. In the 2023/24 season, he recorded 12 goals and 16 assists across 48 appearances.

However, his form dipped in the following season, with 9 goals and 7 assists in 42 matches.

Despite the decline, his potential continues to attract attention, from Liverpool and Manchester City, who have shown interest in signing the England international.

Livramento, on the other hand, has impressed since his move from Southampton, becoming a key figure in Newcastle’s defense. His performances have reportedly drawn interest from Man City, but Newcastle are determined to keep him.

Magpies are not looking to offload Livramento

While financial considerations are always a factor, Newcastle’s current stance suggests a preference for selling Gordon if necessary, rather than disrupting their defensive stability by offloading Livramento.

Balancing squad development with financial prudence will be crucial, and the potential sale of Gordon could provide funds for reinforcements without compromising the team’s defensive structure.

The Magpies are eyeing a deal for Man City star James McAtee this summer who could be available for a move.

