Report: Aston Villa attacker could complete Saudi move as early as this week

Leon Bailey’s time at Aston Villa appears to be drawing to a close, with the Jamaican winger reportedly on the verge of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

According to The Sun, newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Neom SC are in advanced talks to sign the 27-year-old, with the deal potentially being finalised within days.

Bailey arrived at Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 in a £25 million move, touted as one of the club’s most exciting signings.

Though his initial seasons were inconsistent due to injuries and adaptation challenges, the 2023/24 campaign marked a breakthrough.

Leon Bailey has no future at Aston Villa

The attacker helped Villa qualify for the Champions League but in 2024/25, he lost his place in the team due to new arrivals like Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

Despite his prior contributions, it became increasingly clear that the Jamaican international was no longer central to Emery’s tactical plans.

He started just 14 Premier League games for the Premier League side in the 2024/25 season and due to the limited playing time on offer, the winger had made up his mind to move away from Villa Park this summer.

Saudi Arabian side Neom SC are now providing him the opportunity to revive his career away from the Premier League.

The potential move to Neom SC offers Bailey a fresh start and a substantial financial boost.

The Saudi club, which recently earned promotion to the top flight after winning the First Division League, is reportedly ready to offer the winger a contract worth up to £10 million per year.

Emery is looking to make profit this summer

Aston Villa, meanwhile, stand to recoup close to £25 million from the transfer, funds that could prove crucial as the club looks to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The recruitment from Saudi Arabian clubs in the last few seasons have provided a lot of players the opportunity to revive their careers and Bailey could be the latest player.

Aston Villa are currently exploring the opportunity to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

Emery’s side may also need to look for a new goalkeeper if Emiliano Martinez departs the club.

