Sky Sports: ‘Fearless’ Liverpool winger is being targeted by Premier League rivals

Everton are exploring the possibility of signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak this summer, in what would be a surprising Merseyside transfer twist, according to Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old Scotland international, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, including Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace, both of whom saw bids rejected by Liverpool in January.

Doak enjoyed a promising 2024/25 campaign in the Championship, showcasing his blistering pace and technical ability.

His ability to take on players in one on one situations has impressed Premier League clubs.

Liverpool star was on loan at Boro last season

His performances at Middlesbrough were widely praised, with the teenager demonstrating maturity beyond his years.

With Everton looking to reshape their attack under David Moyes this summer, Doak has emerged as one of the top targets for the Merseyside club.

He is a player with high potential and that is why manager Arne Slot is keen on keeping a closer eye on him in the preseason.

The Reds have not made up their mind yet on the future of the player but as things stand, it is highly likely that he could be given an opportunity to prove himself at the club.

Despite that, the competition for places at Anfield is high and there is too much pressure to perform. Particularly for a player as young as Doak, it would be difficult to get into the Liverpool line up and even if he is kept by the club beyond this summer, his playing time will be highly limited.

Ben Doak needs an away move for playing time

The quality that Liverpool have in the wide positions, particularly on the right-wing where Doak is comfortable, is going to keep him on the bench for the forseeable future.

It remains to be seen what the Reds decide about Doak and the next few weeks could decide the future of the talented youngster.

Scottish football legend Ally McCoist compared Doak’s fearless style to that of Jude Bellingham, stating:

“I’m not going to compare him to Jude Bellingham but I will in the sense that he plays with a freedom.

“When Bellingham came on the scene as a young man he was fearless and looked like he was loving every minute of it – Ben Doak looks to be in the same place.”

Along with Doak, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is on his way out of the club this summer.

