Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, gestures as he gives the team instructions. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are currently in talks to sign the Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens this summer.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding for the German club, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done. According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea have begun talks with a German club regarding a potential move for the player.

The English attacker was a part of the Chelsea Academy, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring him back to the club. Chelsea are hoping to complete the deal before the Club World Cup begins on the 14th of June.

The player is likely to cost around £50 million, and Chelsea have the resources to afford him.

Chelsea need attacking depth

Chelsea need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Gittens would be a quality addition. He has proven himself in German football, and he will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack as well.

He could prove to be the ideal alternative to Mykhailo Mudryk, who has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Chelsea. On top of that, the Ukrainian could be set for a lengthy ban because of doping.

The 20-year-old scored 12 goals for the German club this past season, and he picked up five assists along the way as well.

Jamie Gittens could fancy Chelsea move

Chelsea must look to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season after returning to the Champions League. The 20-year-old could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League, and Chelsea are certainly one of the biggest clubs in the country. They have the resources to build a formidable squad and fight for trophies regularly.

Regular football in England could help the 20-year-old improve as well as fulfil his tremendous potential. Gittens has been linked with other English clubs as well, and it will be interesting to see what he ends up eventually.