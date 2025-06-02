West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

After a disastrous 2024/25 season, West Ham United are expected to be active in the summer transfer window.

They endured a difficult season which saw manager Julen Lopetegui get sacked at the London Stadium.

Graham Potter replaced the Spanish manager and he is now getting ready for his first full season with the Hammers.

West Ham United are on the verge of strengthening their midfield with the signing of Nigerian international Raphael Onyedika from Club Brugge, according to journalist Sebastian Vidal, via GiveMeSport.

West Ham are leading the race to sign the midfielder

The Hammers have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old, and negotiations with the Belgian club are progressing positively, with a transfer fee in the region of £20 million being discussed.

Onyedika has been a consistent performer for Club Brugge since his arrival in 2022, making over 90 league appearances and playing a pivotal role in their domestic and European campaigns.

His versatility allows him to operate as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, or even as a center-back.

The reason the Hammers are so interested in signing him is because of his versatility.

The Nigerian’s impressive performances in the UEFA Champions League, including a notable goal against Manchester City, have further elevated his profile.

His physicality and ball-winning capabilities make him an ideal fit for the Premier League’s demands.

Hammers from competition from European clubs

While AC Milan and other European clubs have shown interest in Onyedika, West Ham appear to be in pole position to secure his signature.

The player’s desire to play in the Premier League could be a decisive factor in finalising the move.

The Hammers have been active this summer with the Premier League side also edging closer to the signing of Daniel Cummings.

England international midfielder Angel Gomes is another midfielder on the radar of the club this summer.

West Ham interested in transfer move for UCL finalist