Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is all set to complete his move away from the north London club later this week.

According to a report from Globo Esporte, he will fly out on Thursday night to complete his move to Brazilian club Flamengo.

The 33-year-old midfielder wants to compete in the Club World Cup with them, and therefore, he has decided to terminate his contract with Arsenal early. He would have been out of contract at the end of this month. Jorginho has given up wages of around £500,000 to terminate the deal early.

The player will join the South American outfit on a free transfer, and it remains to be seen whether he can make an instant impact. He has been a useful player for Arsenal, and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can replace him adequately.

Arsenal need midfield depth

They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park next season. They have been linked with a move for Martin Zubimendi, and the Spanish international could be the ideal replacement for the Italian.

Jorginho is in the twilight stages of his career, and this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. He is not a regular starter for Arsenal, and sitting on the bench at the London club would not have been ideal for him next season. He is likely to get more opportunities at the Brazilian club next season.

Jorginho should be a quality addition

Even though he is in the twilight stages of his career, he has the technical attributes, experience, and leadership qualities to help Flamengo improve. He could prove to be an invaluable addition to the dressing room.

The player has proven himself in Italy and England. It remains to be seen whether he can make his mark in South American football now.