Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are keen on him.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Saudi Arabian outfit have made an enquiry to sign the defensive midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Onana not ruling out move

Talks are still at a very early stage and the Saudi Arabian outfit are yet to come forward with an official proposal. The Belgian midfielder is not averse to joining the Saudi outfit, and he is yet to make a decision on his future. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Onana has proven himself in the Premier League with Everton and Aston Villa. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for Al-Hilal. It remains to be seen whether the Belgian is ready to move to Saudi Arabia at the peak of his career. He should look to continue in European football and play for top clubs. He will have plenty of opportunities to move to Saudi Arabia in the future.

Aston Villa must replace Amadou Onana adequately

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will have to replace him adequately if he decides to move on. They are lacking in quality and depth in the middle of the park. Signing a quality defensive midfielder will be a priority for them if the Belgian leaves the club.

The midfielder turned down Arsenal to join Aston Villa last summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Saudi Arabian outfit follows up on their interest with an official offer in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that they have the financial resources to convince the West Midlands club and the player.

Onana could pocket a lucrative contract at Al-Hilal, and it could be difficult for him to turn down the opportunity.