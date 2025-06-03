Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on from the dug out. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for the Bees in the Premier League, and he’s undoubtedly one of the best attackers in English football right now. Manchester United need to improve their attacking unit, and the Cameroon International would be the ideal acquisition.

Mbeumo has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Bryan Mbeumo wage demands revealed

According to a report from The Times, the player currently earns £50,000 a week at Brentford. However, he will demand wages of around £250,000 in order to join Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to accept his demands.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he would improve them immensely. However, Manchester United will not want to break the wage structure at the club. They will probably hope to convince him to accept more reasonable wages. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Red Devils will have to secure an agreement with his club as well.

He is a key player for Brentford, and they will not want to lose him easily. Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Man United need quality signings

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and they have finished close to the relegation zone. For a club of their stature, it is simply unacceptable, and they need to bounce back strongly next year. They will need quality players in order for that to happen. The Cameroon International could take them to a whole new level in the attack.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can wrap up the move in the coming weeks. Apart from a dynamic attacker like him, they should invest in a reliable centre forward as well, who can score consistently.