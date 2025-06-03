Chelsea in talks with Euro giants to sign ‘one of the best’ goalkeepers in the world

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to sign a new goalkeeper this summer with Enzo Maresca keen on addressing this issue in the upcoming transfer window.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have contacted AC Milan to sign French goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer.

The Blues are in the market for a top-tier shot-stopper this summer, and Maignan has emerged as one of their highest-priority targets as they prepare for a major shake-up in the goalkeeping department.

Chelsea identify their goalkeeper target

Chelsea have contacted the Italian giants to express their interest, capitalising on the fact that Maignan is yet to agree terms on a new contract at the San Siro.

With his current deal set to expire in June 2026, Milan are at a crossroads: either extend the 29-year-old’s stay on improved terms or risk losing one of their most valuable assets, potentially as early as this transfer window.

Maignan has long been admired by Chelsea’s scouting and recruitment departments. Known for his commanding presence and impressive distribution quality.

The France international has built a reputation as one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers since joining Milan from Lille in 2021.

He played a key role in the Rossoneri’s Serie A title win in 2021–22 and has continued to impress with consistent performances domestically and in European competition.

Enzo Maresca wants a new number one goalkeeper

Chelsea’s current goalkeeping options have faced scrutiny throughout the past season. Neither Robert Sanchez nor Filip Jorgensen has fully convinced.

Talks between the clubs are ongoing, but the final decision lies with AC Milan, who must weigh up whether to cash in on Maignan or recommit him with a new contract.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain alert to the situation and are prepared to act swiftly should Milan open the door to a transfer.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised the French goalkeeper by calling him ‘one of the best in the world’.

The Blues have also picked up pace in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike.

