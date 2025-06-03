Jobe Bellingham makes Premier League decision as Dortmund accelerate talks

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund have made an important step forward in their bid to sign Jobe Bellingham this summer.

The teenager (19) attracted serious attention from the Bundesliga after having been ever-present in Sunderland’s successful push for Premier League promotion in 2024/25.

Eintracht Frankfurt were following the midfielder closely ahead of the summer transfer window. However, the footballer is now understood to have agreed on a transfer to Dortmund.

In doing so, allegedly Manchester United-linked Bellingham will miss out on the guarantee of a season spent in the Premier League with the Black Cats.

Jobe Bellingham says yes to Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham has rejected the advances of Frankfurt.

The Englishman sees a big chance to make a name for himself on the international stage in Germany, much like his brother did before him.

Dortmund have already informed the player that he can join their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup campaign in the USA.

Talks, however, are still taking place between BVB and Sunderland. Bellingham has a release clause in his contract of about €40m [£33.7m]. Dortmund just want to pay €30m [£25.3m], so there are negotiations now between the clubs.

Regardless, Jobe is committed to Dortmund.

Following the Jude Bellingham pathway

Bellingham now looks set to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Jude.

The now Real Madrid man left BVB in the summer of 2023, with Los Blancos securing his signature for a mammoth €103m (£88.5m).

Meanwhile, the England international’s younger brother traded life with Birmingham City for fellow Championship outfit Sunderland.

Jobe Bellingham registered seven goal contributions in 43 appearances (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 season.

Intriguingly, this is an almost identical rate to Jude Bellingham’s (six goal contributions in 44 games) prior to his move from Birmingham to Dortmund.

Season Games played Goal contributions 2019/20 44 6 2020/21 46 8 2021/22 44 20 2022/23 42 21

* Jude Bellingham’s stats from his final season with Birmingham and his three seasons at Dortmund

It’s still too soon to say whether the 19-year-old is capable of mirroring his sibling’s phenomenal development curve in Germany.

If Bellingham is similarly destined to reach great individual heights, however, then Dortmund will have another highly profitable talent on their books.

An exciting move for Dortmund and the Bundesliga – albeit to the detriment of the Premier League clubs linked with Jobe Bellingham.