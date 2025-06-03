Exclusive: Man United join Chelsea in the race to sign ‘phenomenal’ Premier League left-back

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

A fierce race is developing across Europe for one of the Premier League’s most dynamic full-backs, with several elite clubs stepping up their pursuit to reinforce the left side of their defense ahead of the new season.

Manchester United, Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brighton & Hove Albion are all involved in a high-stakes transfer scenario that could reshape their respective defensive lines.

The player who could start a transfer battle between the above mentioned clubs is Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan, according to Caught Offside sources.

The Seagulls, who have developed a strong reputation for nurturing talent and selling at a premium, are open to considering offers for their highly rated left-back, provided clubs meet their valuation.

Brighton have a reasonable valuation

Brighton have placed a price tag in the region of €40–45 million on the Ecuadorian defender, whose performances in recent seasons have drawn acclaim across Europe.

Despite being under contract until 2027, the south coast club understands that interest from some of the continent’s top sides may prompt negotiations this summer.

Chelsea and Tottenham are believed to be particularly enthusiastic about the move, with both clubs identifying the player’s Premier League experience as a key asset.

In a league where adapting quickly can make or break a signing, this familiarity offers a lower-risk option compared to overseas alternatives.

Chelsea are especially keen to address long-standing issues at left-back, while Spurs are looking to add depth and competition to that position.

Man United have already made an enquiry

Man United, meanwhile, are eyeing reinforcements as they restructure their squad under the INEOS-led sporting project.

With injuries and inconsistent performances plaguing the left-back spot at Old Trafford, the club see Estupinan as a player who can make the left-back position his own for a long time.

The Red Devils have already made an enquiry over signing the 27-year-old left-back.

With multiple clubs in the race and a reasonable valuation for a player of his calibre, the coming weeks could see a bidding war unfold.

Brighton remain open-minded but firm on their valuation, and with European football ambitions of their own, they won’t be rushed into a decision.

The Brighton left-back, who made 30 league appearances for the club last season, has been ‘phenomenal’ for the club since his arrival, joining them to replace Marc Cucurella who moved to Chelsea.