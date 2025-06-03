Exclusive: Man United are keen on bringing £400,000 per week star back to England

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are making some big moves this summer in order to strengthen their squad, particularly their attacking options.

The Red Devils were poor offensively in the 2024-25 season and manager Ruben Amorim is ready to address that issue in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants have officially completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and they have no intention to stop any time with their transfer business.

They are now interested in a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo who has shown his desire to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United are monitoring Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be set for a dramatic return to European football this summer, with the Serbian striker attracting widespread interest from some of the continent’s top clubs.

Currently playing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, Mitrovic is now being monitored by a host of European sides, including Man United, according to Caught Offside sources.

AC Milan, Napoli, Newcastle United, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United are the other clubs interested in signing the former Fulham attacker.

Despite earning a reported £400,000 per week in Riyadh, Mitrovic is understood to be open to taking a significant pay cut in order to secure a move back to the Premier League or one of Europe’s elite competitions.

Al-Hilal are willing to sanction his departure for a transfer fee in the region of £40 million. This valuation has increased the interest of several English clubs in particular, with Wolves, Everton, and West Ham keeping a close eye on developments.

Mitrovic has Premier League experience with Fulham

These clubs are in the market for an experienced and proven goal scorer, and Mitrovic’s blend of Premier League pedigree and physical dominance makes him an attractive proposition.

The striker scored 19 goals in 23 appearances for the Saudi side in the 2024-25 season.

Mitrovic’s potential exit is also tied to Al-Hilal’s own ambitions in the transfer market. The Saudi side are planning a major reshuffle this summer and are aiming to make room in their squad for marquee signings, including Nigerian star Victor Osimhen and potentially even Cristiano Ronaldo.

Selling Mitrovic would free up both wages and a key attacking slot in the squad, allowing the club to press ahead with their plans to strengthen ahead of the new season.

