Bruno Fernandes conveys decision to Man United over his future amid Al Hilal links

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has made his stance clear regarding his immediate future, opting to remain at Manchester United and continue competing at the highest level in European football, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Despite recent interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, the Portuguese midfielder has decided to stay at Old Trafford continue his journey in the Premier League.

United were not thinking about letting Fernandes leave the club this summer due to the importance he has at the club and the way he has performed for them over the years.

There were even suggestions in some sections of the media that the Red Devils have started looking for replacements for the 30-year-old midfielder.

Fernandes is central to Ruben Amorim’s plans

However, all those suggestions have been rejected now with Fernandes deciding to stay at the club to remain part of Ruben Amorim’s project at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder communicated to Man United in recent days that he is not inclined to accept a move to the Middle East.

While Al-Hilal had reportedly shown interest in luring the United captain with a lucrative offer, Fernandes has reaffirmed his ambition to remain in Europe’s top-tier competitions for the foreseeable future.

There were never any advanced discussions between Fernandes and the Saudi club.

The 30-year-old remains under contract with Manchester United until 2027, having signed a long-term extension in April 2022. Despite a challenging 2024/25 campaign for the club, Fernandes remains a key figure at Old Trafford, both as a leader on and off the pitch.

Man United are preparing for a busy summer

His commitment comes as a significant boost to United fans who have grown increasingly concerned about speculation surrounding their top players amid uncertainty at the club.

With United expected to undergo a squad rebuild under INEOS’ sporting leadership, Fernandes is seen as central to those plans, both for his technical ability and his leadership qualities.

He ended the season with strong individual performances, even as the team endured a disappointing domestic campaign.

Man United encouraged to sign Man City midfielder after Pep Guardiola decision