Florian Wirtz reacts to Sky reporter’s Liverpool info with social media post

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz this summer, and the Reds are working to get the deal done.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that the player wants the number 10 shirt at Liverpool, which is currently worn by Alexis Mac Allister.

Plettenberg’s report refuted

🚨🆕 Florian #Wirtz would like to wear the number 10 shirt at Liverpool FC. He currently wears it at Leverkusen as well and the number 17 shirt for Germany. At the Reds, Alexis Mac Allister currently wears the number 10.#LFC are very optimistic about reaching an agreement with… pic.twitter.com/YYJlCJjiXh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 2, 2025

Reacting to the rumour on Instagram, Wirtz shared a story claiming that it is false information and that he has respect for players, suggesting he will not demand the number 10 shirt at Liverpool if he joins the club.

Florian Wirtz post will excite the fans

The social media post from the German International will certainly excite the Liverpool fans, and they will be hoping that the club can wrap up the move quickly.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young players in European football, and he has been outstanding for the German club over the last two seasons. He has helped them win the league title as well. He will be hoping to establish himself as a player for Liverpool and help them win major trophies in the coming seasons.

Wirtz has 31 goal contributions this past season, and the Reds could use his goal-scoring ability and creativity in the final third.

Liverpool are expected to shatter their transfer record in order to sign the German international, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The Reds need to keep improving their squad if they want to match up to the European elite, and signing the 22-year-old will certainly help them improve.